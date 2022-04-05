Independence police searching for missing 17-year-old

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Independence are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager last seen leaving school Tuesday afternoon.

C.J. Macha hasn’t been seen since around 2:45 Tuesday afternoon. He was seen walking northeast from the Nova School in the 2400 block of South Hardy.

Macha, who is 17, is described as being 5′6″ and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a black zippered jacket, a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He is also described as being autistic. Police say he is able to verbalize and follow directions.

Police say Macha does not live in the area and are trying to get him back with his guardian. Anyone seeing Macha is asked to call police at 816-836-3600 and reference case #22-21417.

