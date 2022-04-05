Fans take to the streets in Lawrence after KU win
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:19 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - After the largest comeback in the history of the NCAA championship game, KU fans in Lawrence took to the streets to celebrate.
Inside Allen Fieldhouse, students and spectators stormed the court even though the game was played in New Orleans.
Outside, fans poured off of Mass Street.
Fireworks could be seen in the skyline and trying to navigate through the crowd was nearly impossible.
The crowd just seemed to grow in size as people left Allen Fieldhouse and bars.
Police closed down several streets to accommodate the celebration.
Among the crowd were beach balls and flags surfing along the streets. At one point, even a shopping cart could be seen above fans’ heads.
