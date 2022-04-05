Fans take to the streets in Lawrence after KU win

LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - After the largest comeback in the history of the NCAA championship game, KU fans in Lawrence took to the streets to celebrate.

Inside Allen Fieldhouse, students and spectators stormed the court even though the game was played in New Orleans.

Outside, fans poured off of Mass Street.

Fireworks could be seen in the skyline and trying to navigate through the crowd was nearly impossible.

The crowd just seemed to grow in size as people left Allen Fieldhouse and bars.

Was trying to send this video for 2 hours! This is the moment KU fans will never forget! Storming Mass Street!! @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/hc4QLGrsdn — Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) April 5, 2022

Police closed down several streets to accommodate the celebration.

Among the crowd were beach balls and flags surfing along the streets. At one point, even a shopping cart could be seen above fans’ heads.

Someone shouted, “They’ve got the cart.” So I’m not sure if it’s a tradition. Zoom in & you will see the young #kubball fan crowd surfing in a shopping cart. Looked fun for him. I might have done it too…when I was much younger. (Time stamp 12:01am) - @KCTV5 @FansOfKU @kualumni pic.twitter.com/nrODyKXpbc — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) April 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.