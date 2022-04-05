Advertisement

Ex-wife: Eric Greitens ‘unhinged;’ US Senate candidate calls claims ‘lies’

FILE — Sheena Greitens, left, listens as her husband, Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens, speaks...
FILE — Sheena Greitens, left, listens as her husband, Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens, speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The ex-wife of Eric Greitens has said in a sworn statement that the former Missouri governor and current U.S. Senate candidate has become erratic and unhinged since she accused him of abuse in a previous court filing.

Sheena and Eric Greitens have been trading accusations in a child custody case. In a March affidavit, Sheena Greitens said her ex-husband was physically abusive and unstable.

In the latest filing on Thursday, Sheena Greitens says when his political future is jeopardized, Eric Greitens “becomes erratic, unhinged, coercive, and threatening.”

The attorney for Eric Greitens says Sheena Greitens’ allegations are “complete and total lies” and her actions are hurtful for their children.

