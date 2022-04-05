Bill Self on team: “These are some hard-rocking dudes.”

NEW ORLEANS (KCTV) --- Kansas Jayhawks head coach said Monday’s championship victory against North Carolina displayed a toughness the team developed throughout the season.

“These are some hard-rocking dudes,” Self said.

Two games were brought up: Kentucky throttling KU at Allen Fieldhouse in January and the Jayhawks overcoming a 17-point deficit in Manhattan, KS.

“We weren’t as athletic, we weren’t as skilled or as tough,” Self said of the Kentucky game. “We weren’t as disciplined as Kentucky was that day.”

Self said that game showed him and his team what they need to improve on to win on the big stage.

Earlier in the season, Kansas overcame a 17-point deficit to Kansas State in Manhattan. He said that helped, but Monday’s 16-point comeback against North Carolina was on another level.

That was a gut it out win,” Self said. “This is no disrespect to Kansas State at all, but we weren’t playing in front of 70,000 people on national TV playing Carolina. Not to take anything away from them, but this was a different deal tonight.”

