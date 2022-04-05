Advertisement

Bill Self makes history, becomes first Kansas hoops coach to win two NCAA titles

Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts the net after their win against North Carolina in a college...
Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts the net after their win against North Carolina in a college basketball game at the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Bill Self won his elusive second national title with a masterful second-half coaching job and a spicy dash of Remy Martin.

Befuddled by North Carolina in an ugly first half, Kansas tightened up defensively and Martin provided the spark in a dazzling second half in the Jayhawks’ 72-69 win over North Carolina.

The Jayhawks started fast and faded even faster to fall into a 15-point hole by halftime.

They roared back behind Self’s adjustments, setting a record for biggest halftime comeback in championship game history.

Coming into the game, Self was tied with Larry Brown and Phog Allen with national title wins. With the historic comeback, Self surpassed the basketball legends with a second national championship.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
LIVE BLOG: Kansas storms back against North Carolina, wins national championship 72-69
Kansas players after their win against North Carolina in a college basketball game in the...
WATCH: 2022 NCAA Tournament’s ‘One Shining Moment’
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji shoots over North Carolina guard Leaky Black during the second half...
Agbaji named Final Four MOP
File
WATCH: KU great Danny Manning narrates hype video before Jayhawks, Tar Heels game