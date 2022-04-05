Bill Self makes history, becomes first Kansas hoops coach to win two NCAA titles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Bill Self won his elusive second national title with a masterful second-half coaching job and a spicy dash of Remy Martin.

Befuddled by North Carolina in an ugly first half, Kansas tightened up defensively and Martin provided the spark in a dazzling second half in the Jayhawks’ 72-69 win over North Carolina.

The Jayhawks started fast and faded even faster to fall into a 15-point hole by halftime.

They roared back behind Self’s adjustments, setting a record for biggest halftime comeback in championship game history.

Coming into the game, Self was tied with Larry Brown and Phog Allen with national title wins. With the historic comeback, Self surpassed the basketball legends with a second national championship.

