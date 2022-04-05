Advertisement

Big 12 commissioner Bon Bowlsby stepping away from role this year

FILE - In this July 17, 2017, file photo, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks to reporters...
FILE - In this July 17, 2017, file photo, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks to reporters during the Big 12 NCAA college football media day in Frisco, Texas. Bowlsby said Tuesday, April 5, 2022, that he will step away from his role as Big 12 commissioner later this year after a decade in that job. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)(LM Otero | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby says he is stepping away from that role later this year after a decade on the job. Bowlsby will remain the Big 12′s leader until a new commissioner is appointed.

The expectation is that he will then transition into a new interim role with the league.

The 70-year-old Bowlsby’s contract with the Big 12 goes into 2025.

He has been Big 12 commissioner since 2012. He came to the league after serving as athletic director at Stanford and Iowa.

