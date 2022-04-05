Advertisement

Agbaji named Final Four MOP

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji shoots over North Carolina guard Leaky Black during the second half...
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji shoots over North Carolina guard Leaky Black during the second half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIBW) - Ochai Agbaji was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

The Big 12 Player of the Year played 37 minutes in the championship game versus North Carolina, scoring 12 points to go along with 3 rebounds and 1 assist.

In the semi-final versus Villanova, Agbaji chipped in 21 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist.

