Woman in critical condition following Blue Springs duplex fire, area treated as ‘crime scene’

A woman was in critical condition following a Blue Springs duplex fire, and officials said the area was being treated as a crime scene.
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Emergency personnel took a woman with critical injuries to a hospital Monday morning after she was rescued in a house fire.

Central Jackson Fire Chief Chip Portz stated first responders arrived to the 700 block of Southwest 36th Street in Blue Springs just before 2:30 p.m. and saw smoke and flames coming from the rear of a duplex.

A woman believed to be between 55-60 years old was rescued from the second floor and rushed to a hospital. A man was able to escape the fire and was treated at the scene.

Portz said the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating this fire and the area is being treated as a crime scene.

