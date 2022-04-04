Woman in critical condition following Blue Springs duplex fire, area treated as ‘crime scene’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Emergency personnel took a woman with critical injuries to a hospital Monday morning after she was rescued in a house fire.

Central Jackson Fire Chief Chip Portz stated first responders arrived to the 700 block of Southwest 36th Street in Blue Springs just before 2:30 p.m. and saw smoke and flames coming from the rear of a duplex.

A woman believed to be between 55-60 years old was rescued from the second floor and rushed to a hospital. A man was able to escape the fire and was treated at the scene.

Here’s a view of the back of the duplex.



Officials tell me three people lived next door. They’re displaced and getting help from the American Red Cross. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/IKeeIxZ5na — Taylor Johnson (@NewsladyTay) April 4, 2022

Portz said the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating this fire and the area is being treated as a crime scene.

