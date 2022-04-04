Tyrann Mathieu pulling for Jayhawks to bring home hoops title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Honey Badger has picked his team for Monday night’s national championship.

Tyrann Mathieu, not one to hold back his thoughts on Twitter, tweeted that he is rooting for Kansas.

It’s always love Kansas, KC… so many folks from The kingdom I’ve bumped into this past week. Hoping Kansas can bring it home for you guys — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 3, 2022

Mathieu isn’t the only notable football star to weigh in about the Jayhawks during the Final Four.

Patrick Mahomes tweeted that he was watching Kansas during their win over Villanova on Saturday.

I see you @KUHoops !!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 2, 2022

Kansas takes on North Carolina at 8:20 p.m. on TBS.

