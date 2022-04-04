Advertisement

Tyrann Mathieu pulling for Jayhawks to bring home hoops title

Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC...
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Honey Badger has picked his team for Monday night’s national championship.

Tyrann Mathieu, not one to hold back his thoughts on Twitter, tweeted that he is rooting for Kansas.

Mathieu isn’t the only notable football star to weigh in about the Jayhawks during the Final Four.

Patrick Mahomes tweeted that he was watching Kansas during their win over Villanova on Saturday.

Kansas takes on North Carolina at 8:20 p.m. on TBS.

