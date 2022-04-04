Pet of the Day: Melody

Melody was found chained to a tree in a Lansing park. She’s an amazingly bomb-proof girl.

She’s a complete bundle of happy who does well with other dogs, every person she’s met, and even cats!

She’s house trained and happy to rest in her crate.

She got her name because she’s now Unchained Melody.

She’s obviously had a few litters in her past, but she’s now spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

She’s also ready to find her fun, loving, forever home.

Her favorite things are attention, walks, naps, and gnaw bone treats.

She also is a low crawl expert. You’d have to see it to believe it.

For more information, visit the Leavenworth Human Society, Inc.’s website.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.