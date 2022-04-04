Advertisement

Missouri, Kansas senators will vote against confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson for SCOTUS

U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Jerry Moran (R-Ks.) and Roger Marshall (R-Ks.)(U.S. Senate)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said on ABC’s “This Week” that he would vote against confirming President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, he became the fourth local Senator to express a similar sentiment.

Blunt said he did not agree with Ketanji Brown Jackson’s judicial philosophy and stated he would not support her nomination.

“But, I’ll be joining others in understanding the importance of this moment,” Blunt affirmed.

Fellow Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said Monday in the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting that he cannot support her. He has been vocal on social media and over the airwaves about Jackson’s judicial records, specifically in regard to sex offenders.

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Ks., has been listed by CBS News as one of the Senators who will oppose confirming Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Finally, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Ks., has tweeted that will not be supporting her confirmation.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings on Wednesday on Capitol Hill.(Source: Pool/CNN/file)

“After sitting in on some of Judge Jackson’s hearing & conducting a thorough & thoughtful review of her qualifications & judicial record, I cannot support her confirmation,” Marshall tweeted.

The vote of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which met Monday, to advance Jackson’s nomination is expected to be an 11-11 split along party lines.

