Merriam police release photo of suspect car related to ‘multiple-victim shooting’ Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers are looking for two vehicles in connection with a shooting that left multiple people wounded Sunday night.

The Merriam Police Department stated that the shooting victims were in a Chevrolet Cruz, the suspect vehicle being a lime-green 2011 Dodge Challenger with black racing stripes.

The Challenger was bearing a Missouri tag of GJ1-AZR, which is not a valid number.

Police said the shooting took place on Shawnee Mission Parkway at Interstate 35 between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Police are looking for a 2011 Dodge Challenger that was the suspect vehicle in a Merriam shooting on Sunday, April 3. (Merriam Police Department)

Prior to the shooting, officers stated the cars may have been seen in the area of Sky Zone Trampoline Park at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Quivira Road, and again at the QuikTrip at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Goddard Street.

Police did not provide any victim condition.

Anyone with information has been asked to call police at (913) 322-5560.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.