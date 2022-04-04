Advertisement

Merriam police release photo of suspect car related to ‘multiple-victim shooting’ Sunday night

Police are looking for a 2011 Dodge Challenger that was the suspect vehicle in a Merriam...
Police are looking for a 2011 Dodge Challenger that was the suspect vehicle in a Merriam shooting on Sunday, April 3.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers are looking for two vehicles in connection with a shooting that left multiple people wounded Sunday night.

The Merriam Police Department stated that the shooting victims were in a Chevrolet Cruz, the suspect vehicle being a lime-green 2011 Dodge Challenger with black racing stripes.

The Challenger was bearing a Missouri tag of GJ1-AZR, which is not a valid number.

Police said the shooting took place on Shawnee Mission Parkway at Interstate 35 between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Police are looking for a 2011 Dodge Challenger that was the suspect vehicle in a Merriam...
Police are looking for a 2011 Dodge Challenger that was the suspect vehicle in a Merriam shooting on Sunday, April 3.(Merriam Police Department)

Prior to the shooting, officers stated the cars may have been seen in the area of Sky Zone Trampoline Park at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Quivira Road, and again at the QuikTrip at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Goddard Street.

Police did not provide any victim condition.

Anyone with information has been asked to call police at (913) 322-5560.

ALSO READ
Woman in critical condition following Blue Springs duplex fire, area treated as ‘crime scene’
KBI: 2-year-old girl fatally shot by officer in standoff at Kansas home

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kevin Strickland spent 43 years in prison for a Kansas City triple murder he swears he didn’t do.
Innocence doesn’t mean freedom for Missouri inmates, senate bill could help change that
Chris Dunn has been waiting 32 years to be freed.
Innocence doesn’t mean freedom for Missouri inmates, senate bill could help change that
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC...
Tyrann Mathieu pulling for Jayhawks to bring home hoops title
Thirty-seven-year-old Eli Crawford died along with 2-year-old Clesslyn Crawford and her mother,...
KBI: 2-year-old girl fatally shot by officer in standoff at Kansas home