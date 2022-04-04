Advertisement

KBI: 2-year-old girl fatally shot by officer in standoff at Kansas home

The child’s father had shot her mother and is believed to have shot himself.
Thirty-seven-year-old Eli Crawford died along with 2-year-old Clesslyn Crawford and her mother, 27-year-old Taylor Dawn Shutte.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a toddler found dead inside a southeast Kansas home after a standoff between her father and law enforcement officers was fatally shot by a police officer.

The KBI reported preliminary findings Monday from the deadly March 26 shootings in Baxter Springs.

Thirty-seven-year-old Eli Crawford fired at officers for more than three hours in what the KBI called a hostage situation.

Crawford died along with 2-year-old Clesslyn Crawford and her mother, 27-year-old Taylor Dawn Shutte.

The KBI said Crawford shot Shutte as she exited their home when officers responded to a call for help. The KBI said Crawford is believed to have shot himself.

