KBI: 2-year-old girl fatally shot by officer in standoff at Kansas home

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a toddler found dead inside a southeast Kansas home after a standoff between her father and law enforcement officers was fatally shot by a police officer.

The KBI reported preliminary findings Monday from the deadly March 26 shootings in Baxter Springs.

Thirty-seven-year-old Eli Crawford fired at officers for more than three hours in what the KBI called a hostage situation.

Crawford died along with 2-year-old Clesslyn Crawford and her mother, 27-year-old Taylor Dawn Shutte.

The KBI said Crawford shot Shutte as she exited their home when officers responded to a call for help. The KBI said Crawford is believed to have shot himself.

