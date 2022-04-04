Kansas City area gas prices fall almost 10 cents a gallon

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - The recent rapid rise in gas prices seems to have stalled and reversed, at least for the time being, as Kansas City area gas prices have fallen almost a dime a gallon over the past week.

Gas Buddy reports that the average cost for a gallon of gas in the Kansas City metro this past week was $3.67 a gallon, 9 cents cheaper than the previous week. That fall is in line with national costs, which have fallen a nickel in the past week, to an average of $4.17 a gallon.

Gas prices overall this year are still very high compared to previous months and last year. Kansas City area gas prices are up $1.08 a gallon from this point last year, while the national average is up $1.31.

Local prices are 2 cents per gallon higher than they were last month, while national costs are 25.5 cents higher from this point in March.

Gas Buddy is an organization that monitors and compiles data from thousands of gas stations across the country.

“Oil prices fell last week as COVID cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand. Meanwhile, President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy. “So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there’s no escalations in Russia’s war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower.”

