FORECAST: Temperatures cool down on Monday, more rain possible later in the week

By Alena Lee
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Light rain has been steady in northern Missouri for a few hours but a cold front will move in by the early evening hours and will spark new showers and a few storms to form.

No severe weather expected and the rain should be out of here around midnight.

Monday will be nearly 10 degrees cooler by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s close to 60 degrees.

Another storm system heads our way Tuesday with the chance of more widespread rain. After that a push of colder air arrives late in the week. Opening Day for the Royals looks breezy and chilly with highs struggling to get to 50 degrees.

