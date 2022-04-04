Fans ready to cheer on the Jayhawks in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - Hours ahead of tonight’s 8:20 tip against North Carolina, KU fans are out in Lawrence and ready to celebrate.

Fans started lining up outside of Allen Fieldhouse just after 4 p.m. and on Mass Street hours before that. Tens of thousands of fans are expected to hit the streets of Lawrence tonight.

Doors open in about one hour (7:15PM) at Allen Fieldhouse. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/BvQ83RxaBn — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) April 4, 2022

“I heard there was about 20,000 people for the Final Four after we won,” KU fan Michael Portman said. “They are saying 70 or 80,000 potentially, so I’m just going to be one of those 80,000.”

Tonight’s game is one many fans have been waiting on for a long time.

“I was here in 2008 when we won it,” fan Man Phichith said. “I was here in 2012 when we lost but I’m back here again. Hopefully it’s a repeat of 2008. Anywhere in Lawrence is a great place to watch KU basketball.”

Bars and restaurants in Lawrence are also feeling the excitement of tonight’s game. Some businesses have been filled to capacity since early this afternoon.

ICYMI: Sending this now as both retrospective and preview, because if #kubball wins the #NationalChampionship tonight, I’m sure I won’t have the cell service right away to send tonight’s victory march. - @KCTV5 @lawrenceks @FansOfKU @kualumni pic.twitter.com/x1OpCHHPyo — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) April 4, 2022

“We never expected, I mean, we knew we’d be busy the other night on Saturday night,” said Rusty Taco owner Dennis Lyons. “We were very busy. But we were over capacity, and so we had to kick people out Saturday night. And then today we’re just letting one in one out.”

A few spots along Mass Street have turned parking spots into patios with TV’s so everyone can hopefully join in on tonight’s excitement.

If you’re still needing a place to watch tonight’s game, the doors to Allen Fieldhouse open at 7:15 p.m. for the university’s free watch party.

