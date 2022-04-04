Crimson and blue shine on downtown Kansas City skyline

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City, Mo., skyline will be honoring the Kansas Jayhawks on the eve of the national title game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Yes, that’s right: Kansas City, MISSOURI.

It will be hard to miss crimson and blue if you’re in KCMO on Sunday night.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says it’s to celebrate regional success.

“We celebrate our regional successes,” Lucas said in a tweet. “You’ll see the top of City Hall and many downtown buildings lit in crimson and blue tonight to cheer the Jayhawks on in the national championship. We appreciate the thousands of alums, staff, and students positively impacting our city each day.”

KU is looking to win its first national title since 2008.

