Arriving or departing, KU fans spread Jayhawk spirit through KCI

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- The airport terminals were filled with blue and red shirts Sunday night as travelers prepared to make watch parties and (hopefully) celebrations a part of their trips.

Laura VanSickle-Deavours and her daughter Eila were returning from a trip to Tampa, a trip in which they had to settle for score updates via their phones.

“There weren’t a lot of Jayhawk fans down there,” Laura said.

Once on the ground in Kansas City the Lawrence family was already making plans for Monday night.

“I think we’re going to go to Allen Fieldhouse,” she said.

So was Luke Stephen, who traveled to Chicago over the weekend. He watched from Theory, a popular Jayhawk bar in the Windy City.

“I have a cousin who’s driving up from Oklahoma,” he said. “We’re going to watch from Mass St.”

Jill Sellers enjoyed Saturday’s game from her family’s home in the KC area. She was a little sad to be going back to Ohio for Monday night’s game.

“I think this is their year,” she said.

