12 displaced by Kansas City apartment fire

Significant damage rendered the building unlivable.
Stock image.
Stock image.(Associated Press)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fire at a three-story apartment building in Kansas City early Monday morning caused significant damage and displaced 12 people.

Firefighters were dispatched at 4:41 a.m. to the apartment building on East 28th Street just east of Benton Boulevard after a neighbor called 911 and said they smelled smoke. Responding crews found smoke and fire in a unit on the third floor of the building, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

Crews were able to knock down the fire, and everyone was successfully evacuated. No one was hurt. But significant smoke and water damage to the building rendered it unlivable, resulting in 12 people being displaced. The fire department said the American Red Cross is helping those people.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

