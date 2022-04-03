Advertisement

Police: No arrests, no serious injuries in Lawrence during Mass Street celebration

The celebration in Lawrence after Saturday's Final Four victory ended in no arrests or...
The celebration in Lawrence after Saturday's Final Four victory ended in no arrests or injuries, according to the Lawrence Police Department.(Betsy Webster/KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- Often times, championship celebrations can turn ugly.

For example, after the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA title, over 70 people were arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department after 30 buildings were damaged in “celebration.”

Fourteen people were arrested and two were injured during a national title celebration in Alabama in 2021.

But the celebration in Lawrence after Saturday’s Final Four victory ended in no arrests or injuries, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

“No serious injuries,” police tweeted. No serious accidents. No serious damage. No citations issued. 27,785 high fives received. Keep it going — Rock Chalk!”

Mass Street and Allen Fieldhouse are expected to be busy one more night this season as KU takes on North Carolina Monday night.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Final Four Logo
Jayhawks, Tar Heels to square off in national title game
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
‘The best is still yet to come’: Watch Bill Self’s locker room speech
For the second time in as many weekends, there was a massive celebration on Mass Street...
Following KU victory over Villanova, Mass Street erupts in excitement
Following KU victory over Villanova, Mass Street erupts in excitement