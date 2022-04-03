Police: No arrests, no serious injuries in Lawrence during Mass Street celebration

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- Often times, championship celebrations can turn ugly.

For example, after the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA title, over 70 people were arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department after 30 buildings were damaged in “celebration.”

Fourteen people were arrested and two were injured during a national title celebration in Alabama in 2021.

But the celebration in Lawrence after Saturday’s Final Four victory ended in no arrests or injuries, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

“No serious injuries,” police tweeted. No serious accidents. No serious damage. No citations issued. 27,785 high fives received. Keep it going — Rock Chalk!”

Mass Street and Allen Fieldhouse are expected to be busy one more night this season as KU takes on North Carolina Monday night.

