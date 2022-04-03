Advertisement

Pedestrian struck and killed in KCMO Saturday night

By Jackson Hicks
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died after they were struck by a car Saturday night in Kansas City.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near East 87th and Newton Avenue.

According to police, a black Ford Mustang was traveling west on 87th Street and struck the pedestrian who was crossing the street.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where they later died. The driver of the Ford was not injured.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

