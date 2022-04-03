‘Kansas gave me a chance’: Former coach Roy Williams speaks about Tar Heels, Jayhawks game

NEW ORLEANS (KCTV) --- Roy Williams is the only man to have been the head coach for both the Kansas Jayhawks and North Carolina Tar Heels basketball programs.

On Monday, they meet for the national title.

Williams is in New Orleans to watch the game between his two programs, where he won a combined 903 games and three national titles.

“It’s been fantastic and very emotional for me to say the least,” Williams told KCTV5. “Kansas gave me a chance.”

Williams wasn’t KU’s first choice after former Jayhawks head coach Larry Brown left the program in 1988 following a national title win.

He won 418 games at KU and coached the Jayhawks to four Final Fours. He won three national titles at North Carolina after leaving Lawrence for Chapel Hill in 2003.

Who is he rooting for?

“North Carolina is where I went to school, my wife went to school and our children went to school,” Williams said. “That’s who I am pulling for but Kansas is my second favorite school.”

