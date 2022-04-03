Jayhawks, Tar Heels to square off in national title game

NEW ORLEANS (KCTV) --- Monday’s national title game will feature two of college basketball’s all-time winningest programs.

The Kansas Jayhawks and North Carolina Tar Heels will square off Monday night on TBS.

KU is coming off a victory against Villanova, while North Carolina defeated arch nemesis Duke in the second game.

Kansas has had some recent tournament success against North Carolina. They defeated the Tar Heels in the 2008, 2012 and 2013 NCAA Tournaments.

Carolina beat KU in the 1993 Final Four, which was held in New Orleans.

The two teams squared off in one of college basketball’s most famous games. North Carolina defeated KU 54-53 in triple-overtime in the 1957 NCAA Championship game.

