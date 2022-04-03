Honoring Ochai Agbaji: ‘Och Park Day’ declared at Oak Park High School on Monday

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji can add yet another honor during his senior season.

This one is a little closer to home.

Oak Park High School has declared Monday as ‘Och Park Day’ in honor of Abaji, who had his jersey retired at the school earlier this year.

Agbaji will lead the Jayhawks into battle against the North Carolina Tar Heels for a national title on Monday.

It’s been a special year for Agbaji. He was nominated for several player of the year awards and earned spots on conference and tournament teams.

He averaged 19.5 points a game this season, along with 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

He’s shooting nearly 40 percent from three this season and has started climbing positions on various NBA Mock Drafts.

A list of his honors from this season:

Associated Press All-America First Team NABC

All-District 8 First Team

Big 12 Championship Most Outstanding Player

Big 12 Championship All-Tournament

Naismith Player of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)

Sports Illustrated All-America Second Team

Bleacher Report All-America First Team

The Sporting News All-America First Team

Big 12 Player of the Year (Big 12 and AP)

All-Big 12 First Team (Big 12 and AP)

Wooden Award Final Ballot (1 of 15)

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Finalist (1 of 5)

Academic All-Big 12 Second Team co-Big 12 Player of the Week (2.21.22)

Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team (1 of 30)

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List (top 10)

Big 12 Player of the Week (1.24.22)

The Sporting News Midseason All-American Second Team

Big 12 Player of the Week (1.17.22)

Big 12 Player of the Week (11.15.21)

Big 12 Player of the Week (11.15.21)

Wooden Award Preseason Top 50

Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 50)

NABC Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 20)

Preseason All-Big 12

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.