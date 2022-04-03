Honoring Ochai Agbaji: ‘Och Park Day’ declared at Oak Park High School on Monday
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji can add yet another honor during his senior season.
This one is a little closer to home.
Oak Park High School has declared Monday as ‘Och Park Day’ in honor of Abaji, who had his jersey retired at the school earlier this year.
Agbaji will lead the Jayhawks into battle against the North Carolina Tar Heels for a national title on Monday.
It’s been a special year for Agbaji. He was nominated for several player of the year awards and earned spots on conference and tournament teams.
He averaged 19.5 points a game this season, along with 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
He’s shooting nearly 40 percent from three this season and has started climbing positions on various NBA Mock Drafts.
A list of his honors from this season:
- Associated Press All-America First Team NABC
- All-District 8 First Team
- Big 12 Championship Most Outstanding Player
- Big 12 Championship All-Tournament
- Naismith Player of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10)
- Sports Illustrated All-America Second Team
- Bleacher Report All-America First Team
- The Sporting News All-America First Team
- Big 12 Player of the Year (Big 12 and AP)
- All-Big 12 First Team (Big 12 and AP)
- Wooden Award Final Ballot (1 of 15)
- Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Finalist (1 of 5)
- Academic All-Big 12 Second Team co-Big 12 Player of the Week (2.21.22)
- Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team (1 of 30)
- Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List (top 10)
- Big 12 Player of the Week (1.24.22)
- The Sporting News Midseason All-American Second Team
- Big 12 Player of the Week (1.17.22)
- Big 12 Player of the Week (11.15.21)
- Big 12 Player of the Week (11.15.21)
- Wooden Award Preseason Top 50
- Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 50)
- NABC Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 20)
- Preseason All-Big 12
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.