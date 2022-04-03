Advertisement

FORECAST: Warm Sunday with a chance of rain

Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5(KCTV5 News)
By Bill Hurrelbrink
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
We’ll begin the day in the upper-30s and low-40s. Winds shifted to the south overnight which will help bring slightly warmer air and more moisture into the region during the day. We’ll see increasing clouds this afternoon with a high near 67°. A cold front will move in between 6-8pm, that will bring rain mainly to areas along and east of I-35.  A couple rumbles of thunder are possible, but no severe weather is anticipated. Rain totals are less than a tenth of an inch.  Off and on rain chances for the next few days with colder air arriving by the end of the work week.

PS - looks brisk and chilly for the Royals home opener.

