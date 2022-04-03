FORECAST: Warm Sunday with a chance of rain

We’ll begin the day in the upper-30s and low-40s. Winds shifted to the south overnight which will help bring slightly warmer air and more moisture into the region during the day. We’ll see increasing clouds this afternoon with a high near 67°. A cold front will move in between 6-8pm, that will bring rain mainly to areas along and east of I-35. A couple rumbles of thunder are possible, but no severe weather is anticipated. Rain totals are less than a tenth of an inch. Off and on rain chances for the next few days with colder air arriving by the end of the work week.

PS - looks brisk and chilly for the Royals home opener.

