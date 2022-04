For the second time in as many weekends, there was a massive celebration on Mass Street following a big Kansas Jayhawks victory.

After KU’s 81-65 win over Villanova, fans flooded Massachusetts Street in Lawrence.

Mass St in Lawrence right now. (Can’t tweet vids cuz cell network is clogged.) ⁦@KCTV5⁩ pic.twitter.com/oXR1VPd28k — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) April 3, 2022

Jayhawks headed to the championship and also toward downtown. Celebrate safely fans! #RockChalk! pic.twitter.com/qrQSlWXIPU — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.