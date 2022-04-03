Can’t be in New Orleans? Allen Fieldhouse will host championship watch party Monday night

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Who’s up for another watch party at Allen Fieldhouse?

The Kansas Jayhawks and North Carolina Tar Heels will square off Monday night for the national title.

If you cannot make it down to New Orleans, the second best place to be is Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

Doors will open for a watch party Monday evening at 7:15 p.m. Parking will be available in all yellow lots beginning at 4 p.m. The Allen Fieldhouse Garage will be opening at 5 p.m.

Admission is free and concessions will be available on the first and second levels of the fieldhouse.

