Advertisement

Blunt says he will vote against SCOTUS nominee Kentanji Brown Jackson

Sen. Roy Blunt/Missouri
Sen. Roy Blunt/Missouri(KY3)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMOV) -- U.S. Sen. from Missouri Roy Blunt told ABC News Sunday he will not be giving SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson a vote of approval.

Although Blunt said he made up his mind on how he will vote, he said he will be “joining others in understanding the importance of this moment.” The senator was referring to Brown becoming the first Black woman elected to the Supreme Court if she is confirmed.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FORECAST: Temperatures cool down on Monday, more rain possible later in the week
It will be hard to miss crimson and blue if you're in KCMO on Sunday night.
Crimson and blue shine on downtown Kansas City skyline
Kansas head coach Bill Self and players hold up the winning trophy after a college basketball...
Kansas, North Carolina leaning on dynamic duos in title run
KCTV5 News
Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Girls Soccer Team of the Week!