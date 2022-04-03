Advertisement

‘The best is still yet to come’: Watch Bill Self’s locker room speech

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- The Kansas Jayhawks are one win away from the program’s first national title since 2008.

It was obviously a very happy locker room in New Orleans following the win.

Jayhawks head coach Bill Self addressed his team and said while Saturday was great, the “best is still yet to come.”

Watch a portion of his postgame address to his team:

