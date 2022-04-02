Silver Alert issued for Johnson County, Mo., man

JOHNSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing 76-year-old man.

The Johnson County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office issued the advisory for Steve Howerton.

Howerton is described as 6-foot tall. He weighs approximately 180 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.

He may be driving a white 2004 GMC Envoy bearing a Missouri license tag of JF9S9T.

He was last seen in the area of 314 NW 1351 Road in Holden, MO.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.