Silver Alert issued for Johnson County, Mo., man

The Johnson County, Mo., Sheriff's Office issued the advisory for Steve Howerton.
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing 76-year-old man.

The Johnson County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office issued the advisory for Steve Howerton.

Howerton is described as 6-foot tall. He weighs approximately 180 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.

He may be driving a white 2004 GMC Envoy bearing a Missouri license tag of JF9S9T.

He was last seen in the area of 314 NW 1351 Road in Holden, MO.

