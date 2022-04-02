One dead following apparent shooting on Interstate 470 in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) --- One person has died following an apparent shooting on Interstate 470 in Lee’s Summit.

Police were called out to the area of I-470 and Lakewood Boulevard on a report of gunshots being fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a body inside a vehicle in the area.

The northbound lanes of I-470 are closed and will be closed for several hours, according to police.

