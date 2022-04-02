One dead following apparent shooting on Interstate 470 in Lee’s Summit
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) --- One person has died following an apparent shooting on Interstate 470 in Lee’s Summit.
Police were called out to the area of I-470 and Lakewood Boulevard on a report of gunshots being fired.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a body inside a vehicle in the area.
The northbound lanes of I-470 are closed and will be closed for several hours, according to police.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
