Man, child injured following hit-and-run in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- Two motorcyclists were hospitalized following a hit-and-run on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 7500 block of 9 Highway at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

A 36-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl were riding the motorcycle and were seriously injured.

An individual has been taken into custody, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said.

