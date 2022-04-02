Man, child injured following hit-and-run in Platte County
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- Two motorcyclists were hospitalized following a hit-and-run on Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened in the 7500 block of 9 Highway at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
A 36-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl were riding the motorcycle and were seriously injured.
An individual has been taken into custody, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said.
