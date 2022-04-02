Lawrence prepares for Final Four crowd

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The City of Lawrence is preparing for a crowd to converge on its downtown Saturday for KU’s Final Four match up against Villanova.

Parking meters along a bustling stretch of Massachusetts Street were covered in red bags Friday night. Yellow signs above indicated no parking from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m Sunday.

Street fair style entertainment begins at 9 a.m.

“We are going to have giveaways; we’re going to have music; we’re going to have chalk art; we’re going to have the world’s longest hopscotch, described Downtown Lawrence, Inc. Executive Director Sally Zogry.

Live music landmark The Granada will channeling a sports bar vibe later in the day with an indoor and outdoor watch party, including a sizable setup in the parking lot.

“We’re bringing in an LED Jumbotron bigger than Power and Light,” said Granada owner Mike Logan.

City leaders said when KU won the 2008 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship, more than 80,000 people flooded Mass Street. KCTV5 was there as people climbed trees, light poles and atop vehicles.

That’s one reason why businesses are being encouraged to move heaters and furniture from patios and parklets at least two hours before tip-off.

“Everybody converges and they’re excited. And of course, sometimes we get carried away when we’re excited and we start carrying things away,” explained Zogry.

If KU wins, the same parking and street closure rules will be in place starting at 6 a.m. Monday, the day of the championship game.

