KU fans gather at Allen Fieldhouse, Mass Street for Final Four game

The city of Lawrence is ready to party if Kansas defeats Villanova tonight.

Fans started arriving at Allen Fieldhouse hours before a watch party began at 4 p.m.

Doors just opened and fans are headed to grab their seats.

“We got here at 11:30 my family could watch the watch party at Allen Fieldhouse with good seats,” said Sumer Whitaker. “Good seats with the back.”

For Jayhawks fan Angela Menefe, she hopes to see a repeat of championship history.

“I was here in 1988 when they won the championship it just brings back good memories,” she said.

FANS AWAIT PARTY ON MASS STREET

You couldn’t ask for a better day. The weather has KU fans with the perfect backdrop for a block party - or should we say block after block after block party.

Mass Street was packed with people - spread out all the way up to City Hall in Lawrence.

Couldn't ask for better weather for a street party on Mass for @kuhoops taking on their 2018 #FinalFour foes Villanova.

For some we met it was their first time commuting to Lawrence for a Final Four game day.

Others are old pros and several remarked on the 2018 matchup with Villanova, the same foe as Sunday.

“I think my first one was when Roy Williams was here and they were playing in New Orleans and it was 1993,” said Jennifer Martello. “We had to go spit in the river. Because he wanted spit to bring him good luck.”

“I was there in San Antonio when we played Villanova and it was over in the first seven minutes, you know, they shot so many threes,” said KU fan Roger Anderson. “So I decided to come down here on Mass showing what the Rock Chalk guy can do. They call me Captain Jayhawk!”

