Kansas House approves bill banning transgender athletes from female sports

TOPEKA, KS (KCTV/AP) -- The Kansas House of Representatives on Friday night passed a bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in girls sports.

The vote was 74-39.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a bill last year on transgender athletes, declaring it a potentially “devastating message that Kansas is not welcoming to all children and their families.” An effort to override her veto fell a single vote short of the necessary two-thirds majority in the Senate.

“It puts people back in the closet. Bottom line — it puts them back, makes them invisible,” said Democratic state Rep. Stephanie Byers, of Wichita, the state’s first elected transgender lawmaker.

It would need 84 votes in the house and 27 votes in the Senate to overturn the veto should Kelly decide to veto the bill again.

The state activities association requires schools to notify the association if a student plans to participate on a team “opposite their birth gender.” It has been notified of six or seven transgender athletes in grades 7 through 12, association Executive Director Bill Faflick said.

The association’s current policy allows individual schools to decide the “appropriate gender” for a student’s team, and the association’s executive board settles disputes.

“It’s worked well for our state,” Faflick said.

LGBTQ-rights activists said debates over such measures stress transgender youth, increase bullying and lead to more suicides. They also argue that this year’s bill doesn’t limit who can challenge students’ participation and applies to students K-12, on school teams or in intramural or club sports.

“It’s targeting kids as young as five years old, and the bill is so vaguely written as to how a child’s gender is examined that it’s probably going to lead to genital inspections of kindergartners,” said Tom Witt, executive director of Equality Kansas, the state’s leading LGBTQ-rights organization.

The bill’s supporters reject those arguments and said they’re trying to protect opportunities for girls and women.

Brittany Jones, an attorney who lobbies for the conservative group Kansas Family Voice, said the issue grew even more compelling for athletes and their families since the University of Pennsylvania’s Lia Thomas this month became the first NCAA transgender women’s swimming champion.

“Schools are going to want to recruit these athletes who have a clear advantage like Lia Thomas, " Jones said.

The bill’s supporters frequently refer to transgender women as “biological” men, boys or males in arguing that transgender athletes have unfair advantages.

“You cannot put a uterus into a trans woman,” said state Rep. Barbara Wasinger, a conservative Hays Republican. “I have no problem and want to help with gender dysphoria, but I’m not going to do it on the backs of young women trying to succeed and excel in sports.”

Byers responded that such rhetoric is an attempt at “complete erasure” for transgender women.

