Jayhawks basketball team to depart hotel at 3:30 p.m.

Kansas head coach Bill Self and players hold up the winning trophy after a college basketball...
Kansas head coach Bill Self and players hold up the winning trophy after a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament against Miami Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Chicago. Kansas won 76-50 to advance to the Final Four. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (KCTV) --- If you’re in New Orleans for the Final Four, there will be one more opportunity to send off the Kansas Jayhawks before their Final Four game on Saturday.

The Jayhawks will depart their hotel at JW Marriott on Canal Street at 3:30 p.m.

Kansas will take on Villanova in the opening game of the Final Four, which tips off on TBS at 5:09 p.m.

It’s the team’s 16th Final Four and fourth under head coach Bill Self.

