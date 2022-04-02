Jayhawks basketball team to depart hotel at 3:30 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS (KCTV) --- If you’re in New Orleans for the Final Four, there will be one more opportunity to send off the Kansas Jayhawks before their Final Four game on Saturday.

The Jayhawks will depart their hotel at JW Marriott on Canal Street at 3:30 p.m.

Kansas will take on Villanova in the opening game of the Final Four, which tips off on TBS at 5:09 p.m.

It’s the team’s 16th Final Four and fourth under head coach Bill Self.

