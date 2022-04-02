Advertisement

FORECAST: Sunny and warmer temps for your Saturday

Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5(KCTV5 News)
By Bill Hurrelbrink
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Good morning and happy weekend! Temperatures have fallen into the 40s for many around the region and the overnight rain is coming to an end. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures back into the 50s by mid-morning. This afternoon looks great, sunshine and low-60s with a breeze out of the northwest. The wind will shift overnight, ushering in warmer air and more moisture for Sunday, mid- to upper-60s by late-afternoon with a 30% chance of scattered showers. I’m not expecting gully-washing rain, so if you have outdoor plans, continue with them, but be ready for some raindrops to move in for a bit during the afternoon and evening.

