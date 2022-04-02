Advertisement

FORECAST: Cold front brings chance of rain on Sunday

By Alena Lee
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear skies and mild this evening with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s by daybreak on Sunday.

Another cold front will push through Sunday with a chance of rain developing out ahead of it during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Seasonable temperatures are expected through early next week with another storm system impacting the region by Tuesday.

