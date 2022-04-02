On day of Final Four, some Lawrence residents without cable TV due to cut fiber line

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- On the day the Kansas Jayhawks are playing in the Final Four, some cable television customers are out of luck a few hours prior to the game.

Midco, one of the largest cable providers in Lawrence, KS., said that cut fiber line is impacting service for residents there.

The Final Four game will be aired on TBS.

“We are aware of a fiber cut in your area. It is impacting all services and we are currently working to identify and repair,” the company said in a statement. “We hope to have services restored ASAP. Thank you so much for your patience as we work through it!”

Midco says there is an “all hands-on deck” to restore services.

