‘Why I came here’: Remy Martin’s transfer to Kansas paying off for both parties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National Semifinal is just 24 hours away, with Kansas and Villanova squaring off first.

Fans were allowed to attend practice today and the players soaked in every second, including Ochai Agbaji hitting a half-court shot to end the session.

The Jayhawks are feeling pretty comfortable in this new environment. But Mr. March and the Midwest region MVP Remy Martin today KCTV Friday that Kansas is even more confident in what the team will be able to do come tip-off.

“I always knew the team was capable of making this run,” Martin said. “I wanted to give the team the best chance of winning a national championship. That’s why I came here. I love Bill Self and I love my teammates, so it seems like I made a pretty good decision.”

Hindsight is 20-20, and after a slow start and middle to the season for Martin, now it looks like the best decision for both sides.

