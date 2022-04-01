Advertisement

‘Why I came here’: Remy Martin’s transfer to Kansas paying off for both parties

Kansas guard Remy Martin addressed his season, why he came to KU and how his teammate Ochai Agbaji has played this year.
By Jared Koller
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National Semifinal is just 24 hours away, with Kansas and Villanova squaring off first.

Fans were allowed to attend practice today and the players soaked in every second, including Ochai Agbaji hitting a half-court shot to end the session.

The Jayhawks are feeling pretty comfortable in this new environment. But Mr. March and the Midwest region MVP Remy Martin today KCTV Friday that Kansas is even more confident in what the team will be able to do come tip-off.

“I always knew the team was capable of making this run,” Martin said. “I wanted to give the team the best chance of winning a national championship. That’s why I came here. I love Bill Self and I love my teammates, so it seems like I made a pretty good decision.”

Hindsight is 20-20, and after a slow start and middle to the season for Martin, now it looks like the best decision for both sides.

ALSO READ
‘Why I came here’: Remy Martin’s transfer to Kansas paying off for both parties
Amid historical context of Final Four teams, Self thankful to be ‘caretaker’ of KU hoops program

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) celebrates sinking a 3-point basket in front of Creighton...
Kansas-bred Braun hopes to inspire next generation of Jayhawk fans
Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) celebrates sinking a 3-point basket in front of Creighton...
Christian Braun cherishes role of being player young KU fans look up to
New ‘Attracting Professional Sports in Kansas’ fund proposed as part of sports wagering bill
Kansas' Remy Martin celebrates after making a basket during the second half of an NCAA college...
Remy Martin reflects on season, looks ahead to Final Four