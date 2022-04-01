Pet of the Day: Zendaya

Zendaya is the most perfect “schmedium” bulldog mix! She weighs just about 30 pounds.

She is one happy girl and her tail starts wagging any time she sees new human friends!

Zendaya loves playing with other dog friends and she is gentle enough to succeed in a home with cats.

This sweet stunner loves to go for walks and is excellent on a leash!

She is a great listener who aims to please the humans who care for her.

Zendaya is quiet in her kennel and always keeps it clean.

Melissa’s Second Chances knows the perfect forever family is waiting right around the corner for her! You can apply to adopt her at mscrescue.org.

