UPDATE: KU says no longer any threat to campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has given the all-clear, following an earlier alert about a possible armed suspect on campus.

The initial alert was issued at 1:20 p.m. Friday. It stated the person was spotted near Memorial Stadium, and advised people to avoid the area.

A person in the KU Public Safety office confirmed the alert was legitimate, but could not give any further information.

At 1:55 p.m., KU posted an update that there was no longer any threat, and people could return to normal operations.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will posted updated information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.