Kansas Missing and Unsolved renews call to find Topeka girl missing since 1981

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 41 years after her disappearance, Kansas Missing and Unsolved has renewed the call to find Jackie Hay.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved released its new list of missing children to be on the lookout for. This week, the list includes Jackie Dene Hay who disappeared from Topeka on Sept. 12, 1981, at the age of 5. She would be 46 now.

The flyer indicates Jackie disappeared after she went out to play with her step-siblings and other neighborhood children in the front yard of their home in the 3100 block of SE Colfax. Eventually, the other children had gone inside and left Jackie alone.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved said around 4 p.m. that day Jackie’s family was getting ready to go to a house they had been building south of Topeka when they found she had been missing.

Jackie was last seen walking away from the Colfax and Golf Park near SE 31st and Bryant - about one block east of her home. She had apparently been followed by a man at the time and was never heard from again.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved notes authorities did not start a search for Jackie for 4 hours after her disappearance was reported. Police noted they had picked up a local man that same night who matched the description of the man that had followed Jackie. They questioned him for hours about the disappearance but ultimately released him without charge.

Jackie was known to have freckles across the bridge of her nose and one small freckle between her right thigh and pelvis. She had a small cavity between her upper front teeth and a small scar along her right eyebrow. At the time of her disappearance, her hair was cut in a Dutch-boy style.

Anyone with information about the 1981 disappearance of Jackie Hay should call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9247 or 785-368-9551 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.

