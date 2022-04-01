Kansas Congresswoman bets on Jayhawks against Pennsylvania Rep. ahead of Final Four
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congresswoman Sharice Davids has bet on the Jayhawks against Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Meuser and Villanova ahead of the Final Four game on Saturday - and the stakes are high.
U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS) says she made a friendly wager with U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser (R-PA) ahead of the Final Four matchup against the University of Kansas Jayhawks and Villanova Wildcats.
The stakes - Kansas City Barbeque vs. Pennsylvania classics Hershey’s and Yeungling.
Ready for the #FinalFour tomorrow, Jayhawks?@RepMeuser and I made things a little more interesting…#kubball #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/FdimSwJPDx— Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) April 1, 2022
The two serve together as Chairwoman and Ranking Member of the Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax and Capital Access.
