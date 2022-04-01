Advertisement

Kansas Congresswoman bets on Jayhawks against Pennsylvania Rep. ahead of Final Four

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congresswoman Sharice Davids has bet on the Jayhawks against Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Meuser and Villanova ahead of the Final Four game on Saturday - and the stakes are high.

U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS) says she made a friendly wager with U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser (R-PA) ahead of the Final Four matchup against the University of Kansas Jayhawks and Villanova Wildcats.

The stakes - Kansas City Barbeque vs. Pennsylvania classics Hershey’s and Yeungling.

The two serve together as Chairwoman and Ranking Member of the Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax and Capital Access.

