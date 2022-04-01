Kansas-bred Braun hopes to inspire next generation of Jayhawk fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There’s just something special about putting on the hometown uniform of the team you grew up rooting for.

Christian Braun told KCTV on Friday that his favorite KU players growing up were Tyrell Reed, Brady Morningstar and Tyshawn Taylor. Now it’s Braun as the player that kids look up to.

And it’s a responsibility he does not take for granted.

“Looking back at how much [those players] meant to me, taking pictures with those guys, seeing how much it meant to me as a kid is cool,” he said. “Now [I’m] seeing it out in public and kids want pictures with me.”

Like those heroes before him, Braun now has the opportunity to etch his name in the illustrious Kansas history books.

