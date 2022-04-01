Advertisement

Kansas-bred Braun hopes to inspire next generation of Jayhawk fans

KU guard Christian Braun reflects on being the kid who idolized Kansas players to the one young Jayhawks fans look up to.
By Jared Koller
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There’s just something special about putting on the hometown uniform of the team you grew up rooting for.

Christian Braun told KCTV on Friday that his favorite KU players growing up were Tyrell Reed, Brady Morningstar and Tyshawn Taylor. Now it’s Braun as the player that kids look up to.

And it’s a responsibility he does not take for granted.

“Looking back at how much [those players] meant to me, taking pictures with those guys, seeing how much it meant to me as a kid is cool,” he said. “Now [I’m] seeing it out in public and kids want pictures with me.”

Like those heroes before him, Braun now has the opportunity to etch his name in the illustrious Kansas history books.

ALSO READ
Amid historical context of Final Four teams, Self thankful to be ‘caretaker’ of KU hoops program
‘Why I came here’: Remy Martin’s transfer to Kansas paying off for both parties

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KCTV5 shows how you can get cash for robocalls
Cash for Robocalls
Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) celebrates sinking a 3-point basket in front of Creighton...
Christian Braun cherishes role of being player young KU fans look up to
New ‘Attracting Professional Sports in Kansas’ fund proposed as part of sports wagering bill
The Royals will have two sensory rooms in the lower level of Kauffman Stadium. (File/WALB)
‘So every family feels welcome’: Royals to add sensory rooms in Kauffman Stadium