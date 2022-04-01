Family of man killed on Amtrak train files $100 lawsuit against railroad company

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A family is searching for justice after a father was shot and killed on his way home from work on an Amtrak train.

Richie Aaron’s relatives have filed a $100 million lawsuit against the railroad company because they believe his death could have been prevented.

Aaron’s family members say witnesses told them the man who shot him appeared to be high on drugs and was acting suspicious enough to attract the attention of an Amtrak employee.

According to the family’s attorney, a conductor questioned the man who has been charged for Richie Aaron’s murder prior to the shooting because he purchased two tickets for the same trip to Kansas City.

The attorney says despite not having an answer, he was not asked any follow-up questions, he was not asked to open his bag, and he was not asked to remove his jacket or be detained for further questioning.

Family members say the train was approaching or had just stopped at a station in Lee’s Summit near Main Street when passengers heard gunshots.

They question why the train was not stopped and continued on to Independence, Mo.

Aaron’s relatives say he was on his way home to his family after working for two weeks as a contractor in Bloomington, Illinois when he was shot by a man he did not know on the train on January 14th.

“The man was a hard working man,” said Anthony Clark, Breayonna Aaron’s father. “He never bothered anybody.”

Marquise Webb, the suspect in the case, was charged with second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, vehicle hijacking and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. He was arrested following a standoff with police.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.