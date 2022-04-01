Drexel, Missouri man charged for assaulting law enforcement officers during Capitol Riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Federal court records detail an investigation into a Missouri man who was arrested Thursday for assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

The investigation into Cale Clayton began with an online tip to the FBI National Threat Operations Center. According to FBI agents, investigators identified 41-year-old Clayton wearing a red hat and red Chiefs sweatshirt in Metropolitan Police Department body-worn camera footage.

Court records state Clayton was pointing his finger at police officers and shouting: “We are going to win. You don’t have enough for all of us. You might hit me once or twice. You might spray me with pepper spray. I don’t give a f---.” And, “You guys realize your President told us to be here. Your President! Hey, how does that make you feel? You’re defying your own f------ country.”

According to court records, body-worn camera footage showed Clayton holding a police officer’s dropped baton and several confrontations between Clayton and police, including grabbing an officer’s helmet and other officers’ shields.

Retired FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Tabman reviewed the criminal complaint and still photos from body camera footage.

“Between body cams and social media, your actions out in public, are going to be captured,” Tabman said.

Clayton is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, civil disorder, theft of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in the grounds or a capitol building.

“A picture is worth a thousand words and so is video,” Tabman said. “When - besides testimony - you see the pictures, it’s a pretty compelling prosecution.”

Twenty-eight residents from Kansas and Missouri are also facing charges for their alleged roles in the Capitol riots, including six people who prosecutors linked to a Kansas City chapter of the Proud Boys.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, in the 14 months since Jan. 6 more than 775 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. More than 245 individuals are charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at https://tips.fbi.gov.

