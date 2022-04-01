City councilmembers weigh in on the cost of keeping the Chiefs in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The buzz about the Chiefs considering a move to Kansas grew louder today when Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed in on the topic at an unrelated event.

“I would be all for it, obviously,” Kelly said. “When I signed the Border War truce with Missouri, it didn’t include the Chiefs.”

That truce she’s talking about was a 2019 agreement not to poach private businesses from one state to another with public incentives.

Historically, it’s not uncommon for major sports teams to seek public incentives for stadium projects.

The Chiefs’ lease with the government of Jackson County at the Truman Sports Complex isn’t up until 2031, so all the chatter could be premature.

“We don’t know what the Chiefs are exactly thinking. We don’t know what the prospects are,” said Fourth District Councilman Eric Bunch.

The buzz began on Tuesday when a writer for The Ringer tweeted that Chiefs President Mark Donovan said the team was considering new stadium opportunities in Kansas and had several pitches from developers in the state.

Arrowhead sits in Kansas City’s third district, whose councilman at-large called out the comment as a distasteful tactic.

“I actually think the organization is trying to leverage, and I think it’s one of the worst type of leverages. When we talk about loyalty and then taxpayer incentives, this is what Arrowhead has received,” said Third District-at-Large Councilman Brandon Ellington.

Last year, the Royals expressed interest in building a new stadium in downtown Kansas City after their lease at Kauffman ends.

Mayor Quinton Lucas and Jackson County Executive Frank White both issued statements on Tuesday saying they want to ensure the Chiefs stay in their jurisdictions, and at least one councilmember enthusiastically agrees.

“As a huge Chiefs fan, definitely, I’m willing to do whatever we can to make sure we keep Chiefs on this side of the state [line],” said Fifth District Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw.

Bunch acknowledges sports teams are “branding opportunities,” but said cities and states need to strike a balance when considering public dollars to keep or attract them.

“These are important mainstays in the community, but at the same time we know that stadiums don’t have the ROI [return on investment] that they once were pitched,” said Bunch.

Ellington said he’d need to see some guaranteed return if it comes down to negotiations.

“If we look at the history of stadiums in the state of Missouri, the taxpayers have not received overt benefits - whether that’s St. Louis or Kansas City - and since we have a chance to negotiate, I believe we should negotiate in good faith across the board,” he said.

The Sports Business Journal wrote that Donavan noted the team is also considering further renovations and the possibility of building a replacement for Arrowhead on the current site.

