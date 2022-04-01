Advertisement

Behind the scenes, as KC Current gear up for home opener Saturday

Kansas City’s women’s team continues its Challenge Cup run.
By Alena Lee and Shain Bergan
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - The KC Current women’s soccer team kicks off its home opener Saturday afternoon at Children’s Mercy Park in KCK.

Meteorologist Alena Lee got a behind-the-scenes look out at the stadium on what the team and staff are doing to get ready for an early season match against Racing Louisville. (See videos)

The Current are looking for their second win of the Challenge Cup Tournament, as their early record stands at 2-0-1, following a tie with Racing Louisville on March 18, a 2-1 win against the Chicago Red Stars last Friday, and a 3-0victory earlier this week over the Houston Dash.

The Challenge Cup is a National Women’s Soccer League tournament before the regular season starts later this month. KC Current’s regular season will begin April 30.

KC Current home opener

vs. Racing Louisville

Saturday, April 2

2 p.m.

Children’s Mercy Park, KCK

Click here for ticket and match information.

