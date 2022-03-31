Temperatures in the 60s return for Friday

The race is on to see if we can see a little sunshine before March comes to an end. Skies will clear this evening, leaving a chance for a few rays of sunshine before the sunset this evening. Temperatures will fall to near 30 degrees by daybreak. Overnight skies will become clear, allowing scattered areas of frost to form after 3 a.m. A light southerly breeze by morning is expected to couple with sunny skies to send temperatures into the lower 60s Friday afternoon. Clouds will gather late in the day, leading to scattered showers late Friday evening and overnight. The weekend looks good, with only slim chances for scattered sprinkles. Both days offer highs in the 60s!

